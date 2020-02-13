Fire erupted in the store of the famous home of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta on Wednesday night.The fire which started around 9.30pm was believed to have been caused by power surge.Residents of the area reportedly trooped out to assist the domestic workers in the house at Ita-Eko area to put out the fire. The items destroyed were not immediately known.The state Director of Fire Service, Fatai Adefala, confirmed to thethat the fire only razed a store and not the main building in the former president’s compound.He said officials of the agency swiftly responded to distress calls about 10:00pm and succeeded in putting out the fire.Obasanjo resided in the house for decades until he moved to the Presidential Palace on the Hilltop in the Government Reservation Area of the city in 2007.