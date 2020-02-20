



Seun Kuti, Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer, says the federal government still owes his family an apology and compensation.





The 37-year-old musician, who doubles as a son to Fela Kuti, late Afrobeat legend, disclosed this while speaking in a recent interview.





He also spoke about Omoyele Sowore, an embattled Nigerian activist, stating that his “cause is the people’s cause”.





“It’s a shame that we’re still ruled by the same people my father was talking about 35 years ago or something, that’s poor. We need to do better,” he said.

“My father said everything he had to about Buhari. He’s a kind person that you don’t need to go far to find out what my father thought about him.





“Buhari is one person, you know but I feel the federal government still owes the Kuti Family an apology, not just my dad, and compensation.





“Sowore’s cause is Nigeria’s cause, the people’s cause. This our demagoguery that we like in Nigeria, trying to make a demagogue of Sowore is the wrong way to approach the issue.





“I’m a huge supporter of his ideas but they’re not exclusively tied to him. Sowore and I have a lot in common.”





Kuti’s statement comes after Dede Mabiaku, another Nigerian musician, claimed that Fela didn’t die of HIV/AIDS as widely speculated but from a lethal injection.





According to Mabiaku, the late singer had confided in him and Seun about his suspicions that he had been injected in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).



