



Festus Keyamo has criticized the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking Supreme Court to review its rulings on the Presidential Election and governorship elections in some states.





Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman announced this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.





Reacting, Keyamo described the call for review by PDP as a mockery of the judicial system.





The minister added that if PDP and its lawyers are not called to order by the apex court, they are bound to destroy the sanctity of the Supreme court and democracy.

Keyamo on his Twitter page wrote: “Until the Supreme Court bares its judicial fangs and recommends some unscrupulous lawyers engaged in this kind of mockery of the judicial system for professional discipline, we are going to destroy the otherwise inviolable sanctity of that Court and ultimately destroy our democracy.”