Due to the incessant rate of missing children in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mobile police men now man most public and private schools gates in Kubwa, a suburban town of the FCT.School Children are now new targets for kidnappers, who in turn sell them across Nigerian borders.Most prominent primary and secondary schools visited on Tuesday in Kubwa had mobile policemen manning their gates.Most primary school pupils who spoke to newsmen said they started seeing the men, “which our teachers call SARS men but before now we had our normal security men”.One of the teachers who spoke to TNG under the condition of anonymity said, “ah I think government wants to be more proactive now that children are now kidnapped in large numbers which are sold.“It’s a welcome development and we are happy about it because we now feel relatively secured with their presence here”.