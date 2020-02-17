



The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) says it will “name and shame” traffic violators on television and on the pages of newspapers beginning from Monday.





In a message to Abuja residents, Christian Ohaa, FCTA permanent secretary, said violators would be prosecuted on the spot by mobile courts.





Ohaa said the administration is taking the measure following the recurrence of accidents in the nation’s capital city.





“Following recurring incidence of traffic violations resulting to multiple accidents, the federal capital territory administration (FCTA) wishes to inform the residents of FCT that starting from Monday 17th February 2020, all traffic violators irrespective of status and office will be prosecuted on the spot by the FCT mobile court and they will be named and shamed on television and newspapers,” he said.





“Residents of the FCT are enjoined to be law abiding always. Let us together build the FCT of our dreams.”



