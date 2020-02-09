Femi Fani-Kayode has once again cleared the air over the statement made by Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in an interview on Channels TV two years ago.





Fani-Kayode was compelled to give a reaction after the video went viral on Sunday with many reports claiming the allegation was recent.





In the interview, Amaechi had said Fani-Kayode ran away with N2 billion given to him by the Rivers State government to fix a deplorable Port Harcourt Airport runway.





Amaechi alleged that former Rivers State Governor, Peter Odili, handed the money to Fani-Kayode.

Odili was governor of oil-rich Rivers State from 1999 to 2007, while Fani-Kayode served as Culture and Tourism Minister; and Aviation Minister under former President Olusegun Obasanjo from 2006 to 2007.





“Those who shared in the corruption (of the past) are busy dancing about it. Fani-Kayode, when he was Minister of Aviation, Dr. Peter Odili’s government gave him N2 billion to fix the runway.





“It’s not there in the records of Aviation. I’m the minister of Transportation, I have that record. It’s not there,” Amaechi said.





“He went away with the N2 billion. These are statements of fact.” Amaechi insisted that as Rivers Governor from 2007 to 2015, he was privy to the records before he became a federal minister.





“The runway was closed for two years and Fani-Kayode left with the money. Is that the kind of character I will speak to? We are not on the same level,” Amaechi added.





Reacting to the video and Amaechi’s statement, Fani Kayode noted that the video of the interview trending on social media was recorded two years ago.





Fani-Kayode, however, stated that the airport was re-built and fully paid for by him when he was Minister of Aviation.





“Those who falsely asserted on @channelstv two years ago that I did not build the runway and that I ran away with the 3 billion naira that was used to build it are sick. We settled that matter in a debate on @channelstv two years ago.





“The runway at Port Harcourt Int. Airport was re-built & fully paid for by me when I was Min. of Aviation. If anyone has any doubts about that, they should ask Julius Berger who were the contractors. The runway was commissioned & the airport opened shortly after we left office,” Fani-Kayode wrote on Twitter.





Watch this: ...Those who falsely asserted on @channelstv two years ago that I did not build the runway and that I ran away with the 3 billion naira that was used to build it are sick. We settled that matter in a debate on @channelstv two years ago.Watch this: https://t.co/8wHO2uiqD4 February 9, 2020

The former aviation minister went further to share his response to the allegation on Channels TV in 2018.