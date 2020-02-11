



Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has hailed South-East Governors, for declaring their intent to establish a regional security outfit.





The South-East Governors announced that the name of the outfit would be unveiled later, confirming that its headquarters would be in Enugu state.





Chairman of the Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Umahi, also claimed the operation was birthed before ‘Amotekun’ in the South West, stressing that it would soon get legal backing of the Houses of Assembly in the zone.





Fani-Kayode tweeted: “I commend the courage of the SE Governors for stating their intention to establish their own joint security outfit to protect their people and fight crime in their zone.





“I expected no less from them and I am glad that they made this historic move. Proud of them! Now SW is not alone!”