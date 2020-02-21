



Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation has criticised the move by Nigerian senate to establish an agency to rehabilitate and integrate repentant Boko haram members in Nigeria.





The bill, “National Agency for Education, Rehabilitation, De-radicalisation and Integration of repentant insurgents in Nigeria sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Gaidam representing Yobe East Senatorial District and former governor of Yobe State on Thursday was passed through first reading on the floor of the Senate plenary





The bill is expected to create administrative structure to deal with repentant Boko Haram insurgents willing to surrender so as to be absorbed in the society.





Reacting, Fani-Kayode described the bill to create an agency for repentant insurgents as ‘Evil’

The former minister stressed that insurgents who ‘behead clerics and bomb places of worship’ do not deserve an agency of rehabilitation.





Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page wrote:”A Federal Agency for “repentant” Boko Haram members is to be established? An agency for beasts that slit open the throats of women and children, behead clerics, abduct and enslave thousands and bomb places of worship?





“This can only happen in a “shithole” country and in a zoo. It is EVIL.”





Meanwhile, the Nigerian army on Thursday denied move to recruit repentant Boko Haram members into the military.





The Coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC), Maj.-Gen Bamidele Shafa explained that the military does not recruit anyone convicted of any offense into the force.



