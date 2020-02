“Ex abudanti cautela, section 285 (14) of the Constitution as amended in 2017 defines a pre-election matter as a suit filed by an aggrieved aspirant or political party ‘….in respect of the selection or nomination of candidates for an election’ or ‘……in respect of preparation for an election.’ It is crystal clear from the novel provision of the constitution that a pre-election case filed ‘in respect of preparations for an election’ cannot metamorphose into a post election case.