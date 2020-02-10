Afropop singer, Kelly Hansome has joined the list of celebrities who will be walking down the aisle in 2020 as he proposed to his girlfriend.The singer took to his Instagram page on Sunday, February 9, 2020, where he shared a photo of his soon to be bride and himself.“She said YES!!! 😍,” he captioned the photo.The likes of Davido, Harrysong, Josh2funny also joined the list of guys who will be getting married in 2020.Comedian, IgoSave recently held his court and traditional wedding. While Instagram comedian, CrazeClown proposed to his longtime girlfriend in January.