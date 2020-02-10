 Excitement as Kelly Hansome proposes to girlfriend | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Excitement as Kelly Hansome proposes to girlfriend

10:14 AM 0
A+ A-

Afropop singer, Kelly Hansome has joined the list of celebrities who will be walking down the aisle in 2020 as he proposed to his girlfriend.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Sunday, February 9, 2020, where he shared a photo of his soon to be bride and himself.

“She said YES!!! 😍,” he captioned the photo.
The likes of Davido, Harrysong, Josh2funny also joined the list of guys who will be getting married in 2020.

View this post on Instagram

She said YES!!! 😍

A post shared by Kelly Hansome™▲♕ (@kellyhansome) on

Comedian, IgoSave recently held his court and traditional wedding. While Instagram comedian, CrazeClown proposed to his longtime girlfriend in January.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top