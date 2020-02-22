 Excitement as Anthony Joshua poses with Nigerian fans, displays belts | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Excitement as Anthony Joshua poses with Nigerian fans, displays belts

12:30 PM 0
A+ A-

World heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, on Friday, posed with some of his fans in Nigeria.

In a tweet on Friday evening, Joshua posted pictures of himself flanked by fans, including children, who displayed some of his belts.

In the tweet, Joshua wrote, “I hail o!” adding a proudly displayed emoji of the Nigerian flag.

Joshua had on Tuesday, visited Sagamu – his home town, where he received a hero’s welcome.


During the visit, he met with the Akarigbo of Remo and other traditional rulers.

Joshua is a British boxer of Nigerian descent. He was born in Watford to a Nigerian mother, Yeta Odusanya, and a British father of Nigerian and Irish descent, Robert, in 1989.

He made his debut alongside his cousin, Ben Illeyemi, who is also a professional boxer, in 2013.

According to reports, Joshua spent some of his early years in Nigeria and was a boarding school student at Mayflower School in Ikenne.




Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top