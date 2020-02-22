World heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, on Friday, posed with some of his fans in Nigeria.
In a tweet on Friday evening, Joshua posted pictures of himself flanked by fans, including children, who displayed some of his belts.
In the tweet, Joshua wrote, “I hail o!” adding a proudly displayed emoji of the Nigerian flag.
Joshua had on Tuesday, visited Sagamu – his home town, where he received a hero’s welcome.
During the visit, he met with the Akarigbo of Remo and other traditional rulers.
Joshua is a British boxer of Nigerian descent. He was born in Watford to a Nigerian mother, Yeta Odusanya, and a British father of Nigerian and Irish descent, Robert, in 1989.
He made his debut alongside his cousin, Ben Illeyemi, who is also a professional boxer, in 2013.
According to reports, Joshua spent some of his early years in Nigeria and was a boarding school student at Mayflower School in Ikenne.
I Hail O 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/rlEhwChRfd— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) February 21, 2020
