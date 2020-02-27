The Europa League game between hosts Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday was called off because of a storm warning, RB Salzburg announced.“Due to a storm forecast to create gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour (75 miles per hour) in the Salzburg area this evening, the UEFA Europa League match between FC Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt has been postponed,” a statement on the club’s website said.The decision followed the advice of local safety authorities, it said.“A safe arrival and safe experience in the stadium area could not be guaranteed for spectators or staff.”No new date for the last-32 second-leg match has been fixed.