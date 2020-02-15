Manchester City are facing a points deduction from the Premier League, as punishment for breaching UEFA Financial Fair Play (FFP).





The “serious breaches” also represents a breach of the EPL’s regulations.





City on Friday, were banned from the Champions League for two years and fined €30m, after UEFA’s Adjudicatory Chamber found the club had bloated its sponsorship revenue in accounts submitted between 2012 and 2016.





The UK Independent claims this will force the Premier League to act due to their own licensing, which pertains to UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.





This is because any club must supply correct information to get a Premier League licence and that information must match that supplied to UEFA.





City have confirmed they will appeal the decision, but it is understood Premier League committees had already discussed potential punishments and a points deduction is now seen as highly likely.