



Manchester United have confirmed that new striker, Odion Ighalo will wear the number 25 jersey number at the club.The Red Devils disclosed this in a statement on their official website on Tuesday.Recall that Ighalo joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men on transfer deadline day on six months loan from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.“Ighalo has been handed the number 25 squad number at Man United.“ He joined the club on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.“That shirt has been vacant since Antonio Valencia left Old Trafford last summer, bringing an end to his 10-season career as a Manchester United player.“The 30-year-old striker’s move was completed on Friday on six a month deal.“The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer will bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad for the rest of the season.”