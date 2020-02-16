



Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has decided to stay at the club next season, despite their two-year ban from the Champions League.





The UK Mirror reports Guardiola will not leave the Etihad, even if the Premier League champions fail in their appeal against the ban.





UEFA, earlier this week, handed the European suspension on City, for breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. That has led to speculation that Guardiola will walk away after this season.





However, the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona boss wants to show loyalty to the club, where he has spent four years.





That could mean Guardiola will not manage a team in Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in his career.





City are however heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in a bid to get the decision overturned.



