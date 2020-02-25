



Balarabe Musa, a former governor of old Kaduna State, on Tuesday, has supported comments by Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State that the Southern part of Nigeria should be allowed to produce the country’s next president.





Musa, an elder statesman from the North, said the next president of Nigeria should come from the Southeast.





Recall that El-Rufai had said that the North should hands-off power in 2023.





The Kaduna State governor maintained that the Southern part of the country should produce the country’s next president in the interest of fairness.





However, the elder statesman while backing El-Rufai, stressed that in the interest of justice, peace and equity, the presidency should go the Southeast.





According to Musa: “El-Rufai said the Presidency should go to the South right? I’m also saying the presidency should go to the Southeast for the sake of justice, peace and equality.”





However, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan described El-Rufai’s comment as “political statement.”





Ologbondiyan stated that at the right time the opposition party would unveil its approach to the 2023 elections.





“El-Rufai is operating within a political climate and he’s at liberty to make political statements as far as PDP is concerned at the appropriate time the party would decide its approach to use at the 2023 election,” he said.