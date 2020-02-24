The Chairman, Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board, Prof. Francisca Aladejana, said on Monday that the state government had promoted over 4,000 teachers in public primary schools across the state.Aladejana said that the promotion covered all outstanding promotions of primary school teachers in the state up to 2019.The SUBEB boss said, “The exercise was consequent upon the approval of Governor Kayode Fayemi with the directive that all outstanding promotion exercise must be cleared.“The exercise was strictly based on merit. Properly written examination and oral interviews were conducted to determine the level of competence of the affected teachers.”Aladejana reiterated the commitment of the Fayemi administration to the welfare of workers in the state.The SUBEB boss, who congratulated the promoted teachers on their promotion, urged them to reciprocate the government’s gesture by rededicating themselves to their duties.