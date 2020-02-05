



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has stated that it does not detain suspects in underground cell.





This followed a statement by a former Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, who accused the anti-graft agency of detaining him in an underground cell for 30 days.





Head of the zonal office, Aminu Aliyu, who took journalists round the EFCC facility, said that such cell does not exist in the commission.





Aliyu disclosed that some suspects preferred coming back to the cells after arraignment in court than being taken to prison.





“As you can see for yourself, we do not have underground cells here. Most of the suspects begged the judges to be taken back here because of the facility on ground”, NAN quoted him as saying.





“They eat normal food and three times a day, we have a clinic here where detainees are first treated in case of emergency.





“If anyone of you thinks all these have been arranged, you are welcome to come at anytime you chose, to spend time with us and see for yourself.





“If you want to visit any of our facilities across the country, you don’t need to give us prior notice of your coming. You can even arrange it as a group of reporters if you don’t want to come alone,” he said.