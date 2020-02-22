The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested Mukhtar Ishaq, one of the commissioners in the cabinet Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, over alleged N86 million fraud.The suspect currently serves as commissioner for special duties,In a statement on yesterday, Tony Orilade, acting spokesman of EFCC, said the commissioner’s arrest was based on a petition against him for allegedly diverting N76 million meant for projects, development, and empowerment of the people.He said Ishaq allegedly diverted funds from Kano municipal local government while he was the chairman.According to the petitioner, the commissioner allegedly ordered the deduction of N30,000 from the account of each council member without justification.“The commissioner is also alleged to have converted property of Kofar Nasarawa Primary School, Kano, into shops and sold same at the rate of N10million per shop and diverted the money to personal use,” the statement read.Orilade said Ishaq would be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.