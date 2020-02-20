 EFCC arrests Abubakar Audu’s son ‘for fraud’ | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Muhammed Audu, son of a former governor of Kogi state, over alleged fraud.

The anti-graft agency disclosed this in a series of tweets on Thursday, saying investigations revealed that the suspect used two of his companies, Mediterranean Hotels Limited and Mediterranean Sports, to divert the funds, which he could not account for.

EFCC said the suspect will soon be charged to court as soon investigations are concluded.
Muhammed Audu sought to replace his late father in the 2015 election but the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) settled for Yahaya Bello, the incumbent governor.

His father was leading in the election but died before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the official results.
 




