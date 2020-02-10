Nigerian hip hop singer, Eedris Abdul-Kareem, was arrested last week for allegedly beating up his landlord.





The “Jaga Jaga crooner” was reported to have attacked his landlord, Oladipo Abimbola, over unpaid and accumulated electricity bills of N535,000 at his rented apartment at Valley View Estate, Ikeja, Lagos.





The landlord who lodged a complaint to the police alleged that the confrontation took place on January 3, 2020, at Valley View Estate, Ikeja, according to Daily Trust.





The landlord said he had instructed officials of Ikeja Electricity Distribution ( IKED) to disconnect Eedris’ supply which led to the harassment and intimidation.

The landlord also claimed that he was unaware that Eedris Abdul-Kareem was to be his tenant when he rented the flat.





According to him, Abdul-Kareem’s wife rented the apartment on behalf of her husband who she later identified as Eedris.





Reacting to the statement issued by the landlord, Eedris Abdul-Kareem alleged that his landlord had sexually harassed his wife in his absence and that all efforts to make him stop failed.





He also claimed that his landlord has once been arrested for a previous case of sexual harassment against a female tenant.





However, the case is still ongoing while further reports are expected, Daily Trust reported.