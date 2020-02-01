The United Kingdom has become the first country to exit the European Union after leaving the union at 11:00pm on FridayThe European Union is a political and economic union of 28 member states that are located primarily in Europe.The referendum which took three-and-a-half years, three prime ministers and seemingly endless votes in Parliament finally sees the light of the day.The Chair of the Brexit party, Richard Tice, said that tonight’s gathering in Parliament Square will be “a celebration of democracy”, the British Broadcasting Corporation reported on FridayHe said, “It’s absolutely right to celebrate that democracy has ultimately prevailed over the establishment, over big business, with all their scare mongering,” he said to the British Broadcasting Corporation.He added, “In the last few weeks, they have suddenly woken up to the fact that the negotiating leverage has moved significantly in our favour because the government in the general election had the confidence to say we’re not extending the transition beyond the end of 2020.”Reacting to the issue, the French President Emmanuel Macron called the UK’s exit from the EU “a shock”, in a brief TV address.“It’s a historic warning sign which must... be heard by all of Europe and make us reflect,” he said.The EU’s failure to reform, he said, had made it a “scapegoat”. He stressed that “we need more Europe” to deal with the challenge of powers such as the US and China.He also said the French people would never forget how much they owe to the UK.