



Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, has asked unemployed graduates to invest their time in creative jobs.





According to Charles Akpan, a spokesman of the ministry, Ngige said this in Benin, Edo state, during a townhall meeting on popularisation of blue/green collar jobs among graduates of tertiary institutions, on Monday.





Represented by Martina Nwordu, director of special duties and projects department in the ministry, Ngige advised the youth to look beyond government jobs.





He said the richest youth in the world are not working for the government, but those involved in creative entrepreneurship.





“The minister urged Nigerian youths to invest their talent in other job sectors, as the richest youth of the world, aged between 21 and 31 years, are not employees of government but smart entrepreneurs who distinguished themselves in creative skills in various areas,” Akpan said in a statement.





“The minister disclosed that the purpose of the meeting, which held concurrently in four other geo-political zones of the federation, was to sensitise representatives of key stakeholders in graduate employment on the benefits of blue/green-collar jobs as an alternative response to the challenges of graduate unemployment.”





Ngige asked stakeholders to cooperate with the government on the programme as it would also contribute to achieving the president’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years.



