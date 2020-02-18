General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has warned men not to marry women who cannot cook.Adeboye, in series of tweets on Monday said a woman needed to know how to do chores and cook because the husband could not be eating out all the time.“My sons, don’t marry a lady who cannot cook. She needs to know how to do chores and cook because you cannot afford to be eating out all the time,” he admonished.Adeboye also x-rayed the power of praise as a powerful instrument, saying it attracted God’s presence.According to him, “If you have been struggling with a problem, try praise. It can change your life because as you praise God, the earth releases her increase and you will be blessed.”He also has a message for troublemakers, saying “Now, if the peacemaker is a child of God, then whose child is the troublemaker? When you always choose to quarrel over peace, who do you resemble?”The man of God further charged Christian men not to marry women who are worldly.“My sons, don’t marry a girl who is worldly. If you do, you have carried what you’ll worship for the rest of your life,” he said.