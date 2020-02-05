



The presidency has reacted to the claim by the Nigerian Christian Association, CAN, that 80 percent to 90 percent of the Chibok schoolgirls in Boko Haram captivity are Christians.





Recall that President Buhari on Tuesday also said that the perception that members of the sect were always targeting Christians in Nigeria is not true.





Former vice-president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, had since told Buhari that religious affiliations should not be raised when Boko Haram killings are discussed.





CAN’s Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Samuel had earlier, in an interview, claimed that, “Nigerians need to know if they have not known the reason why the Presidency could not pay ransom to rescue Chibok girls.

“It is because 80% to 90% of the girls are Christians. The reason why Dapchi girls’ ransom was quickly paid and they were returned is the discovery that most of the girls were Muslims except Leah Sharibu who is still in captivity,” he had claimed.





But in statement to DAILY POST signed by Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in reaction to CAN’s claim, said, “We are again constrained to react to unfounded allegations by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) about the payment or non-payment of ransom for the release of the Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls.





“When the media in August 2018 quoted a United Nations report alleging that the Federal Government paid a ‘huge ransom’ for the release of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls on March 21, 2018, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, immediately disputed the report, insisting that no ransom was paid, “little or huge.’





“According to the Minister, ‘There must be a piece of conclusive evidence to support such a claim. Without that, the claim remains what it is – a mere conjecture.’





“And we ask, ‘Who should Nigerians or CAN rather believe if there is good faith?





“We urge CAN desist from disinformation which can further divide Nigerians. The letter and spirit of the Holy Bible do not support discord, which CAN’s allegations are liable to cause.





“The Christian body need not be antagonistic to every attempt by the administration to move Nigeria forward before it can champion or defend the Christian faith.





“President Muhammadu Buhari made it very clear in 2015 that if ransom needed to be paid to free the Chibok schoolgirls, he would pay. That is a testament to his commitment to getting the girls back.



