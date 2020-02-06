



Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has described the United States, US, President, Donald Trump as the best thing that happened to the country.





Omokri made the remark after the US President escaped an impeachment.





Recall that the US Senate had yesterday voted that Trump was not guilty of abuse of power. The lawmakers vote was 52-48.





Senators on the platform of Democrat had moved for Trump’s removal and had even impeached him at the House of Representatives.





The US president was accused of demanding that Ukraine dig up dirt on his political rival, Joe Biden.





He was also said to have obstructed Congress’ investigation of the affair.





However, Omokri in a tweet wrote: “Acquitted! I love you @realDonaldTrump! My time, money and my entire family’s vote is for you in November. You are the best thing that happened to the good old US of A #AcquittalDay.”



