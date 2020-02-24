



The Kaduna state ministry of justice has charged Saidu Ya’u, an alleged fake medical doctor, before the chief magistrate court for certificate forgery and impersonation.





In a statement issued by the ministry, Aisha Dikko, attorney-general of the state, said Saidu was remanded at the Kaduna Correctional Facility until March 16.





Dikko said the first information report(FIR) indicated that Saidu has been working as a medical doctor for more than 11 years as a staff member of the ministry of health.





She said Nasir el- Rufai, governor of the state, had ordered the ministry to investigate Saidu, following a petition alleging that the accused has been working with fake certificates.





She said the ministry set up a four-member committee to investigate and verify the certificates and institutions that Saidu claimed to have attended as well as verify his registration with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria(MDCN).





She said the committee found out that the accused forged the certificates he presented to the government to enable him to secure employment.





‘’Information gathered from Ahmadu Bello University(ABU) Zaria and MDCN also reveals that Saidu was neither admitted nor graduated from the university and was not registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria,’’ Dikko said.





The attorney-general said when the FIR was read to the defendant, he claimed that all the charges against him were false.





She said the director of public prosecution (DPP) opposed the bail application made by the defendant’s counsel.





According to her, the DPP said the allegations against the defendant are “very weighty”, and that the exceptional circumstances for admitting such offenders to bail have not been complied with in line with section 174 of the state administration of justice law 2017.





The DPP requested for a date for further mention to enable him to conclude investigations on the matter.





The matter was adjourned till March 16.



