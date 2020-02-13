Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has said African traditions have failed couples in that they see divorce as a disease while preaching “till death do you part” gospels.Recall that a federal capital territory (FCT) high court had sentenced Maryam Sanda, a Nigerian woman convicted of killing her husband, to death by hanging.Sanda was said to have stabbed her husband over alleged infidelity, although she had claimed that he died when he fell on a broken piece of “shisha” pot during their argument.Makinwa, while addressing the issue in a recent episode of her vlog, blamed religion and African traditions for not preaching divorce enough, describing herself as a fan of separation marriages.“The only sanity you can guarantee is yours. Tradition has failed us. Social pressure has failed us. Religion has failed us. Everyone believes that this ‘till death do you part’ really means till you both die,” she said.“Everyone who gets married wants to stay married forever. But there are some cases where these things are not just what they seem. You might plan to love someone for the rest of your life.“But, along the line, things change and you guys don’t necessarily feel the same way. People should look at divorce as not a disease. Even before you divorce, let’s talk about separation.“Why don’t we preach separation enough? If things are not working, it’s okay for you guys to go your separate ways and try to access things from that end. I’m a big fan of separation.”In 2014, Toke Makinwa married Maje Ayida, whom she had dated for close to eight years but separated from him a year later after discovering that he had impregnated his ex-girlfriend.