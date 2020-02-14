



The governor-elect of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has received his Certificate of Return.





Diri and his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjiakpo were presented with their Certificates of Return on Friday at the INEC conference room by May Agbamu-Uche Mbu, INEC Commissioner in charge of Legal Affairs.





This was minutes after the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu declared Diri winner following the Supreme Court judgment sacking APC’s David Lyon.





Diri said that the reversal of judgement shows that God has healed Bayelsa State.





“I will never forget the judiciary. It is the last hope of the common man. With what happened, God has healed our State, Bayelsa. Within this time, God has taken us through a journey of reconciliation and forgiveness,” Diri said.





Details later…