The Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Monday Bubou-Obolo, has stepped aside to pave the way for the emergence of a new Speaker.
The development followed the inauguration of Governor Douye Diri, who is from the same Bayelsa Central Senatorial District as Bubou-Obolo.
Members, therefore, elected the Deputy Speaker, Abraham Ngobere, as the new Speaker of the Assembly.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.