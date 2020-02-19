 DIRI DOUYE: Bayelsa Speaker steps down | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » DIRI DOUYE: Bayelsa Speaker steps down

4:07 PM 0
A+ A-

The Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Monday Bubou-Obolo, has stepped aside to pave the way for the emergence of a new Speaker.

The development followed the inauguration of Governor Douye Diri, who is from the same Bayelsa Central Senatorial District as Bubou-Obolo.


Members, therefore, elected the Deputy Speaker, Abraham Ngobere, as the new Speaker of the Assembly.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top