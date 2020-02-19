 ‘Did he give bribe?’ — Outrage as Anthony Joshua enrolls for national ID, gets his slip immediately | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has sparked an outrage on Twitter after tweeting about Anthony Joshua, British-Nigerian boxer.

The agency on Tuesday shared photos of the heavyweight champion enrolling for the national identification number on Twitter.

“Anthony Joshua @anthonyfjoshua enrolls for the National Identification Number and issued his NIN slip,” it wrote.


But this did not go down well with some Nigerians who accused the commission of giving the boxer preferential treatment.

“I’ve enrolled for this national ID card since 2014, and I’m yet to be issued a permanent ID card. All I’ve to show for it is the slip. But Anthony Joshua will most definitely get issued a permanent ID card before me. Nigeria is for the highest bidder,” Olamide Obe, tweeted.

Below are reactions from Twitter.




