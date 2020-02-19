The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has sparked an outrage on Twitter after tweeting about Anthony Joshua, British-Nigerian boxer.





The agency on Tuesday shared photos of the heavyweight champion enrolling for the national identification number on Twitter.





“Anthony Joshua @anthonyfjoshua enrolls for the National Identification Number and issued his NIN slip,” it wrote.



But this did not go down well with some Nigerians who accused the commission of giving the boxer preferential treatment.







But Anthony Joshua will most definitely get issued a permanent ID card before me.

Nigeria is for the highest bidder. I've enrolled for this national ID card since 2014, and I'm yet to be issued a permanent ID card. All I've to show for it is the slip.But Anthony Joshua will most definitely get issued a permanent ID card before me.Nigeria is for the highest bidder. https://t.co/a3Sgfg2Wps February 18, 2020

Anthony Joshua got his slip same day! But you people will tell me to come back in 2 weeks. You're all wicked — Uncle Lanfe (@OAdelanfe) February 18, 2020

Did you guys tell Anthony Joshua that his National ID won't be ready till 2030 or we should tell him? https://t.co/tTTEQXH6FS February 19, 2020

On the flip side, Anthony Joshua would get his National ID tomorrow. He's not a common man like you and me. This system is not meant for the common man, it's meant for the rich and connected. Stop stressing it. Get rich or japa. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) February 19, 2020

All I'm waiting for is how long it will take Anthony Joshua to get his National ID after registration, because some people have registered since 2015 and they're yet to get it, with the lil Mathematics that I know, Anthony Joshua should get his National ID by 2025 or we protest. — Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) February 19, 2020

I applied for my national ID since 2015. I hope Anthony Joshua's will not be ready before mine. He just applied now — Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) February 19, 2020



Without doubt, he will collect his permanent card before millions that have registered since 2013... The temporary issue to him is to prevent backlash from ordinary Nigerians that continue to be waiting for their permanent card — OGUNDELE Idowu (@iaogundele) February 18, 2020

Did he pay #500?

Did he queue?

Did you give him keg to go buy fuel?

Did he also have to come back after 1week?

Did you relate with him with your saucy attitude?

You ,all of you are sick ... — The Essentials (@ThEssentials_) February 19, 2020

https://t.co/oOTzoScOQA Anthony Joshua: In summary, to God we are created equal, but to men what you have made out of your life determines how you will be treated. #NIMC February 19, 2020

@Gidi_Traffic @nairaland @trafficbutter @nidcom_gov https://t.co/RRV8rLOVTQ Why cant you guys make it this easy for vast majority of Nigerians this same way? Anthony Joshua is a special Nigerian right? God is watching all of us. @iammaleekpholly February 19, 2020

Sadly, Anthony Joshua is getting the Permanent National ID before me that enrolled 2 years ago 😭😂 https://t.co/9MegrtHJhN February 19, 2020



So if Anthony Joshua registers for National ID Nigerians will register. We know this Strategy 😂 1+1 = 2 , if Wizkid or Davido wears Gucci, Nigerians will buySo if Anthony Joshua registers for National ID Nigerians will register. We know this Strategy 😂 pic.twitter.com/NMUBhjLGTp February 19, 2020

Nimc gave Anthony Joshua the nin slip that same day, mad o..lol. — Susan (@addorablesusan) February 19, 2020

