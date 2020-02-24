Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Saturday told people who beg for money from individuals to channel their demand to the government.





NAN reports that he spoke in Dutse at the National Conference on Alarammomi (Qur’anic Teachers) organised by the Centre for Qur’anic Reciters in Nigeria.





Sanusi urged parents to stop sending their children to Almajiri schools but that if they would do that, they must give the kids the necessary provisions.





The monarch insisted that parents were partly responsible for the menace of children begging for food and alms.

Sanusi, while quoting verses from the Holy Qur’an and Hadith, said whoever begs, would resurrect on the day of judgement without flesh on his face.





“Begging is disallowed in Islam and if you must beg for alms, beg the government not individuals or relatives”, he said





He added that “It is better for you to cut firewood and sell to earn a living than to beg.





“Those who beg or seek assistance from individuals will be resurrected on the day of judgement without meat/flesh on their faces.





“And if you must beg, then beg the government not individuals or relatives. This is because they should be responsible for the welfare and wellbeing of citizens.





“Individuals, relatives or neighbours can assist you as gestures of kindness and generosity, but that’s not necessary.





“So, those who are saying that begging is not prohibited in Islam are just misleading you”.





The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, corroborated the Emir.





“We must change the system in order to ensure brighter future for our children,” he appealed..



