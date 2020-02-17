Budding singer, Ibrahim Rufai, popularly known as Deezell, has dragged Kannywood actress, Maryam Muhammad Ado, popularly known as Maryam Booth, and five others to court.
Recall that the 26-year-old actress had accused Deezell, 32, her former lover, of leaking a nude video of her, a claim which he denied.
Deezell threatened to sue the actress unless she withdrew her statement.
The singer released a statement on Instagram on Saturday statting he was charging Maryam and five others to court for “criminal defamation, inciting public disturbance, criminal conspiracy, insulting and abusive language…”
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this week, I issued two statements distancing myself from the outrageous malicious accusations leveled against me. On both occasions, I demanded immediate statement withdrawal and apology from the perpetrators. Since then, I have seen some posts and received messages where some publicly withdrew their allegations and apologized while several others refused to do so. Now, after proper consultation with my United States Attorneys along with my Nigerian Lawyers, I HAVE SUED FOR CRIMINAL DEFAMATION, Inciting Public Disturbance, Criminal Conspiracy, Insulting and Abusive Language, Joint Act, Injury of Mind, Voluntary & Cyber-Stalking, pursuant to the relevant provisions of the law. The Court has ordered the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the full identities and report with details of the respondents, most particularly the 3rd - 7th, while several other perpetrators not listed therein shall be joined as parties to the suit in due course. See you all in Court.
The other defendants in the case are Maryam Obaje, and four others whose real name are not known – Sarki, Imam Anas, Auwal Fulani Kid and @UnscramZ. Deezell accuses them of posting false stories about him on Twitter.
Maryam Booth is yet to react to the lawsuit as at the time of filing this report.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.