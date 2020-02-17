Budding singer, Ibrahim Rufai, popularly known as Deezell, has dragged Kannywood actress, Maryam Muhammad Ado, popularly known as Maryam Booth, and five others to court.Recall that the 26-year-old actress had accused Deezell, 32, her former lover, of leaking a nude video of her, a claim which he denied.Deezell threatened to sue the actress unless she withdrew her statement.The singer released a statement on Instagram on Saturday statting he was charging Maryam and five others to court for “criminal defamation, inciting public disturbance, criminal conspiracy, insulting and abusive language…”The other defendants in the case are Maryam Obaje, and four others whose real name are not known – Sarki, Imam Anas, Auwal Fulani Kid and @UnscramZ. Deezell accuses them of posting false stories about him on Twitter.Maryam Booth is yet to react to the lawsuit as at the time of filing this report.