



Sensational Nigerian Singer, David Adeleye popularly known as Davido has expressed shock over the decision of Supreme Court Judgement in Bayelsa governorship election.





Justice Mary Odili in a unanimous judgement on Thursday sacked David Lyon as governor elect of Bayelsa state over presentation of forged certificate by Degi-Eremieoyo to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)





The apex court upheld the November 12, 2019, judgement of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which disqualified Degi-Eremieoyo from participating in the governorship poll.





The apex court then ordered INEC to issue fresh certificates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

Reacting, Davido took to his Twitter page criticizing the Supreme Court Judgement.





He wrote: “So wait, It’s not even about winning election again.You can actually win and get sworn in and all but then vamoos !





“This government na Cruise sef. The way Supreme Court check mates men no be here these days .”



