Nigerian pop-star, Davido has garnered multiple certifications from Sony Music West Africa (SMWA), after three of his projects hit platinum benchmark.The talented singer was presented with a plaque in recognition of the success recorded by his songs. The ‘OBO’ crooner was honoured with a platinum certification for ‘A Good Time,’ his 2019 hit album.In the same vein, ‘Risky,’ a single off the album featuring Popcaan, Jamaican dance-hall act, was also honoured for going double platinum.‘Blow My Mind,’ the singer’s hit single featuring Chris Brown, American singer, also got a platinum recognition.Platinum certification is used to distinguish an album that has sold 1 million copies or a single that has sold 2 million copiesSMWA took to her social media page on Tuesday to share a video of the singer receiving the award, while congratulating him.“A platinum album, a double platinum single and a platinum single,”the presenter was heard saying.This was followed by a short post on Twitter which reads: “Starting the week with multiple certifications #AGoodTime #BlowMyMind #Risky Congratulations@davido.”Davido also retweeted the post to his diverse fan — many of whom have since taken to the comment section to congratulate him.