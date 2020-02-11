 Davido attains platinum with ‘A Good Time’ album | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Nigerian pop-star, Davido has garnered multiple certifications from Sony Music West Africa (SMWA), after three of his projects hit platinum benchmark.

The talented singer was presented with a plaque in recognition of the success recorded by his songs. The ‘OBO’ crooner was honoured with a platinum certification for ‘A Good Time,’ his 2019 hit album.

In the same vein, ‘Risky,’ a single off the album featuring Popcaan, Jamaican dance-hall act, was also honoured for going double platinum.

‘Blow My Mind,’ the singer’s hit single featuring Chris Brown, American singer, also got a platinum recognition.


Platinum certification is used to distinguish an album that has sold 1 million copies or a single that has sold 2 million copies

SMWA took to her social media page on Tuesday to share a video of the singer receiving the award, while congratulating him.

“A platinum album, a double platinum single and a platinum single,”the presenter was heard saying.

This was followed by a short post on Twitter which reads: “Starting the week with multiple certifications #AGoodTime #BlowMyMind #Risky Congratulations@davido.”

Davido also retweeted the post to his diverse fan — many of whom have since taken to the comment section to congratulate him.



