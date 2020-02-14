



Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central district at the National Assembly has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to cancel his earlier scheduled trip to Bayelsa for the swearing-in ceremony.





The President had concluded plans to storm Bayelsa on Friday for the swearing-in of governor-elect, David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress, APC.





But the Supreme Court on Thursday nullified the election of Lyon and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.





The apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili on Thursday directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to the All Progressives Congress’ candidates who were earlier declared winners of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.





The five-man panel ordered INEC to immediately issue fresh certificates to the candidates of the party with the next highest votes.





Justice Ejembi Ekwo gave the ruling after disqualifying the APC’s deputy governorship candidate, Degi-Eremienyo, as a candidate in the election.





In his reaction, Sani tweeted, “The President should not postpone his trip to Bayelsa.





“He should go ahead and attend the swearing in of the new Governor-elect. A good time to prove he is for everybody…”