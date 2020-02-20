



Ousted Bayelsa State Governor-Elect, David Lyon, has said that he would never sponsor violence in the state following the Supreme Court judgement that went against him.





He called on his supporters and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain calm.





The APC governorship candidate reminded the people of the state that he had been a peacemaker and would not support, sponsor or direct anybody to engage in violent protest and agitation.





Lyon said this in a statement signed on his behalf by Alphine Ogoh, where he appealed to all stakeholders to remain calm and allow the legal team of the party explore all legal remedies available in law.

The ex-Governor elect also told mischief-makers bent on tarnishing his image to desist or be compelled to prove their allegations.





The statement added, “Chief David Lyon reassures Nigerians and the peace-loving people of Bayelsa State that as a law-abiding citizen, he will never support, sponsor or direct anyone to engage in acts inimical to the progress and wellbeing of the same people he seeks to govern.





“Chief David Lyon recognizes that there are different stakeholders in politics and they all reserve their inalienable rights to their opinions on issues affecting their wellbeing





“Such stakeholders are also at liberty to express their opinions on issues but they should do so at all times within the ambit of the constitution and without making unfounded and unsubstantiated remarks against others, which amount to defamation.





“Chief David Lyon insists that those who know him and have interacted with him can attest to the indisputable fact that he is a peace-loving person.





“Chief David Lyon also believes that in a democracy, the court is the last hope of the common man. Following the court pronouncement, he has been preoccupied with exploring all legal processes and remedies available in the constitution in the exercise of his fundamental human rights to address the unfortunate incident.





“Chief David Lyon appeals to his teeming supporters and the entire people of Bayelsa Stage to remain calm and go about their normal activities as the APC seeks all remedies available in law.





“Chief David Lyon calls on all political leaders irrespective of their party affiliations to call their teeming supporters to order. He insists that nobody should take laws into their hands.





“As a leader, Chief David Lyon implores every Bayelsan, who believes in him and his vision for the state not to blame his running mate for the unfortunate development.





“Chief David Lyon says that he is impressed at the opinions and expert views, which greeted the judgment of the Supreme Court within and across the length and breadth of our country.





“He also expresses his faith and confidence in the judicial process and the Supreme Court in particular, noting that at the end of the day, justice will be done to the good people of Bayelsa State”.