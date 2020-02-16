Two trucks carrying bags of cement yesterday crushed seven persons to death at the old toll gate in Ota, along the Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway in the Ado-Odo/Ota local Government Area of Ogun State.NE gathered that after the incident, a mob set the two trucks owned by Dangote Cement Company ablaze. The multiple accidents which occurred around 12:20pm involved two trucks, a space wagon and a Volkswagen passenger bus.The state’s Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Clement Oladele, attributed the crash to overspeeding speeding and mechanical deficiency leading to brake failure.He said 40 lives had been lost to road crashes in the area in recent times, and urged motorists, especially drivers of articulated vehicles to drive cautiously when they are using that section of the road.