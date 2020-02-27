



Popular musician, Iyanya Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya on Thursday was granted bail in the sum of N20 million by an Igbosere High Court in Lagos over alleged car theft.





Iyanya, who rose to fame after winning the first season of Project Fame West Africa is facing a count charge of stealing.





The charge was preferred by the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the Nigeria Police.





In her ruling, Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile, said: “I have perused the affidavit and the counter-affidavit of the parties; there is a prima facie case of criminal conversion against him.

She directed that the bail should be perfected within the next seven days or otherwise it shall be revoked”.





She said, “However, there is nothing to show that the defendant will interfere with the proceedings of this case and nothing to show that he will jump bail if granted.





“Bail is, therefore, granted to the defendant in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum”.





She ordered that the surety must have a landed property in Lagos and possess its certificate of occupancy.





The judge then adjourned the case until May 27 for trial.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Prosecution counsel, SP Chukwu Agw filed a 13-paragraph counter-affidavit, urging the court not to grant bail to the defendant.





The SFU alleged that Iyanya dishonestly converted to his personal use or of another person, a black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado jeep marked MAVINIY, with chassis No. JTEBX7FJ7EK165480 and engine No. 2TR1385954.





It said that the vehicle belonged to the complainant, Temple Management Company Ltd. represented by a lawyer, Ayodeji Olomojobi.





The SFU alleged that Iyanya committed the offence sometime in September 2018, in contravention of Section 285(10) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.



