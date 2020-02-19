A federal capital territory (FCT) high court in Maitama has ordered the release of the passport of Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA).





Hussein Baba-Yusuf, the judge, gave the order on Wednesday following an application by Ahmed Raji, Dasuki’s lawyer, pursuant to section 491, 492 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.





In the application, Raji asked for an order directing the registrar of the court to release his client’s travelling document ”for the purpose of a specialised medical consultation/review”.





Oluwaleke Atolagbe, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), did not oppose the application.





The judge in his ruling, ordered the registrar of the court to release Dasuki’s travelling document to him for renewal having expired while he was in custody.





Dasuki was charged alongside Bashir Yuguda, former minister of state for finance; Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of Sokoto state; his son, Sagir and Dalhatu Investment Limited, Bafarawa’s company.





They are standing trial on a 25-count charge of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds to the tune N19.4 billion.





The court adjourned till March 13 for trial.





The Department of States Services (DSS) released the former NSA on December 24, 2019 after he had spent four years in detention.







