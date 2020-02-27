



The hope of the opposition party to overturn the election of the incumbent Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello through the court of law suffered a major setback on Thursday as a Lokoja High Court has faulted the PDP Governorship Primaries held on 3rd September 2019.





Recall that, Engr. Musa Wada emerged the candidate of the PDP for the Governorship election held on 16 November, 2019.





Not satisfied with the outcome, an aspirant in the party’s Primary, Alhaji Abubakar Idris challenged the victory of Engr Wada.





Alh. Abubakar Ibrahim who came second in that primary through his counsel said he won the PDP primaries, alleging the smuggling in of 600 and another missing 241 votes to favor the PDP flag bearer.

But Justice John Olorunfemi while looking at the evidence brought before him by the plaintiff and the defendant ruled that the PDP primary was hasty and inconclusive.