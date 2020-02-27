



The Kogi state high court sitting in Lokoja, the state capital, on Thursday, nullified the impeachment of Simon Achuba, former deputy governor of the state.





The state assembly in October removed Achuba after the committee set up to investigate the allegations of misconduct levelled against him submitted its report. Though the panel did not indict him.





Edward Onoja, former chief of staff to Yahaya Bello, the state governor, was subsequently sworn-in as deputy governor.





But John Olorun Femi, the presiding judge, on Thursday, ruled that the nomination and swearing-in of Onoja as deputy governor violated due process.

The court held that Achuba’s impeachment violated the constitution as the report submitted to the state assembly did not indict him.





Achuba fell out with Bello shortly after they were sworn into office.





He said he was being persecuted for exposing corruption in the state.



