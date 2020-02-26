



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, has insisted that Coronavirus was caused by corruption.





The killer diseases has hit 40 countries and killed nearly 3,000 people since it broke out mid-December 2019 in Wuhan, China.





Magu, who pluralized the disease by calling it ‘Coronaviruses’, insisted that it “was created by a corrupt mind”.





“Somebody sat down in the laboratory and created it to infect and destroy other people”, he said at the commission’s office in Abuja.





His comments came a few days after the EFCC attacked the media for publishing what Magu said in a televised broadcast.





EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, had on Sunday, accused the Nigerian media of twisting the comment Magu made at the Passing Out Parade of its Detective Inspector Course 5 cadets.

The event was held at the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, in Kaduna on February 18, 2020.





Magu, in his speech, clearly stated: “I strongly believe, Your Excellency, that even coronavirus is caused by corruption”.





Footage of the comment which has been circulating on the internet earned Magu harsh criticisms.





But EFCC claimed that a section of the traditional and the new media was “obsessed with a campaign to impugn and irritate Magu”.





“We have restrained ourselves from joining issues in a certain section of the media in the light of what Magu said on coronavirus, but are now constrained to issue this clarification”, he said.





Now that Magu has reaffirmed his statement, Nigerians would expect to see the EFCC apologize to the media it wrongly accused or admit that the commission boss made the statement.



