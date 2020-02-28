



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Friday urged the Federal government and Nigerians to unite in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus codenamed COVID-19.





Fani-Kayode urged federal government to be pro-active in tackling the deadly disease.





He made the appeal while reacting after the Nigerian government confirmed a case of the disease in Lagos State.





The Federal Ministry of Health on Friday had made the confirmation in a statement signed by Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health.

However, Fani-Kayode in a tweet wrote: “Let’s set our differences aside &stand AS ONE to fight this evil plague called #coronavirus that has afflicted our shores.The FG must be pro-active and we must do our part &pray. May God defend our people &protect our shores.





“The honourable Minister of Health has announced a confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Lagos State





“The case, which was confirmed on the 27th of February 2020, is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020. #CoronaVirusUpdates #coronavirusus #coronavirusnigeria.”





Recall that Coronavirus which broke out in Wuhan Province of China late last year has gradually spread to several countries of the world.





Several people were been reported to have died from the virus, with about 300 others infected in China





In January 2020, the World Health Organisation, WHO, had declared Coronavirus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.



