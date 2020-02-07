



The Federal government has donated RMB 200,000 in relief efforts to the Nigerian Students and others currently living in Wuhan and Shiyan to assist them in addressing some urgent requirements.





Nigerian Ambassador, to the People’s Republic of China. Ahmed Jidda, in a statement, forwarded to newsmen, on Friday afternoon, assured all Nigerian citizens living in China that the Embassy is communicating with relevant authorities in Nigeria to address their concerns in the midst of the current outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.





Jidda said China has managed epidemics in the past, and its reaction to the current health crisis is among the reasons why we shouldn’t panic about the virus.





The Envoy, therefore, expressed confidence in the capacity of the Government of the People’s Republic of China in combating the menace of Coronavirus expeditiously.





Jidda called on Nigerians living in Wuhan, China and all Nigerians to stay safe, and calm as every effort has been made by the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China working on existing strong ties to protect citizens.



