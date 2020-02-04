



The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria said on Tuesday that it had not stopped the issuance of visas to Nigerians.The Press Officer, Mr Sun Sai Xiong, made the clarification in an interview with NAN.The official further noted that the Embassy had “not suspended its operation”.He restated the Chinese government’s commitment to safeguarding the lives of Nigerians and other nationals living in that country in the face of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.On Monday, Zhou Pingjian, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, said China had taken the most comprehensive, rigorous containment and mitigation measures beyond the requirements of the International Health Regulations, to prevent a further spread of the virus.He told newsmen that “life comes first”.The envoy said that the Chinese government is committed to safeguarding the lives and health of the Chinese people“We will, in a responsible manner, safeguard the life of every foreign national in China and address their legitimate concerns in a timely manner.“We will continue to strengthen communication and coordination with the international community and work hand in hand for the prevention and control of the epidemic”.Pingjian disclosed that a total of 60 Nigerians were living in Wuhan city where the virus broke out from, adding that no Nigerian in China had been infected.Zhou said that the authorities were maintaining regular communication with them in case of any need for assistance.