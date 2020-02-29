The number of persons quarantined in Ogun state in connection with primary or secondary contacts with the Italian Coronavirus patient have reached all time high of 39 on Saturday.The initial number was put at 28 by Governor Dapo Abiodun as at Friday but numbered soared with a harvest of additional 11 persons, who where identified, searched, located and Quarantined, including the driver who picked the infected Italian from hotel in Ikeja and those that served him food and drinks.The guest House where he passed nights as well as the vehicles and ambulance used to convey him and others who were with him while his time in Ewekoro lasted, were also sealed fenced off with red tapes.Speaking at the Lafarge facility, Ewekoro, on Saturday, during an on assessment by Ogun state government team, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO), Lafarge Industrial Director, Segun Soyoye, said the Italian came to Lafarge in Ewekoro to inspect some installed machines which bought from a Swedish firm and didn’t go behind Lafarge guest at Ishofin Estate, adding that he was evacuated upon developing abnormal temperature suggesting infestations of Coronavirus.Soyoye said: “The Italian came for a business visit. He was in Lagos on Monday and slept at Airport Hotel, Ikeja. Our driver took him there, and when we observed abnormal temperatures and symptoms, we quickly instituted an Emergency Response Team which is led by the Company CEO, we have to find a way of analysing and identifying not only the Italian but also the other contacts.“The contacts are now 39 and we have quarantined them, the house and clinic as well as the vehicles. We don’t take chances that is why they are put there.“Today is Day 3, they will be there for 14 days, we will continue to observe them, we have their database, showing their biodata and other information.“The doctor is here and what he is doing is to check them on a regular basis, so far everybody is stable, they are not symptomatic, we are providing everything for them over there.“The other thing that I have not said is that the clinic that was used for the infected person is closed, disinfected and we moved everybody out, all the guys at duty that day, they were also quarantined, so they will be there for 14 days as well.”