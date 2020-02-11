Inter Milan boss, Antonio Conte has revealed why Victor Moses has settled quickly at the club better than Christian Eriksen.Moses and Eriksen joined the Italian giants this winter transfer window but the Nigerian is feeling more at home at the San Siro than the former Tottenham star.Both players came in as substitute as Inter came from two goals down to beat AC Milan 4-2 in the Italian Serie A on Sunday.The Danish international replaced Alexis Sanchez on 72 minutes, while Moses came on in 80th minutes.Conte was quoted by Sky Sports Italia as saying that Moses, who joined from Chelsea, has quickly settled because he worked under him for two seasons at Stamford Bridge.“Both Ashley Young and Victor Moses, because they are wing-backs, don’t need quite so much guidance in training. Plus Moses already played with me at Chelsea.“For midfielders, it’s more complicated, as I always ask something pre-planned and memorised for both attacking and defending moves. Christian knows football well, he reads it, but also is not quite at 100 percent fitness.“I had thought about using Eriksen behind Lukaku, but then decided not to transform things too much, as it’s important for us to play with the two strikers.Conte added that Eriksen had some issue dragging on with Tottenham before joining Inter which affected him.