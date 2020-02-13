Ajax midfielder, Hakim Ziyech, has reportedly reached an oral agreement with Chelsea.The 26-year-old’s future at Johan Cruijff Arena remains uncertain ahead of the 2020/21 season.Ziyech has been impressive for Ajax since he joined the club from Twente in 2016.According to De Telegraaf, Chelsea and the Moroccan international already has a verbal agreement to move to Stamford Bridge this summer for €45 million (£37.8 million).The Dutch newspaper reports that the Blues manager, Frank Lampard, is a massive admirer of Ziyech, who gave two assists against the West London club during both side’s UEFA Champions League group stage encounters last season.Chelsea will take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday night at Stamford Bridge following a 2-2 draw with Leicester City in their last encounter.