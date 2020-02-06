Now that I’m older and wiser, I believe it’s best for Catholic priests to be allowed to get married.

DON’T ASK ME WHY! — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) February 6, 2020

Outspoken actor, Yul Edochie has revealed that catholic priests should be allowed to get married, as against the church’s doctrine.Recall that back in November 2019, a court in Argentina sentenced two Catholic priests to more than 40 years in prison after they sexually abused deaf children at a church school.On Thursday, Edochie took to his Twitter handle to weigh in on the issue, stating that becoming “older and wiser” has allowed him to see reason in allowing married men to be priests.“Now that I’m older and wiser, I believe it’s best for Catholic priests to be allowed to get married. Don’t ask me why!” the 38-year-old-wrote.He had earlier criticized the practice of sex-for-movie roles, which he claimed has wrecked men in Nigeria’s film industry, having earlier claimed that he has a calling to serve God.In June 2019, Edochie noted that he “repented,” after narrating how he “miraculously” escaped death in a “ghastly auto crash.”